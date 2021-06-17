Chris Rock rejected several offers to appear on The Sopranos

Chris Rock has explained why he rejected offers to appear on The Sopranos, and says he was once set to star in a superhero movie alongside Nicolas Cage. Photo / AP

Comedy legend Chris Rock has revealed he turned down multiple offers to appear on one of the most popular TV dramas.

In a Hollywood Reporter roundtable, the comedian explained why he rejected offers to appear on The Sopranos.

"Years ago, when I had my own show on HBO [The Chris Rock Show], it was at the height of The Sopranos, and I got a couple of offers to be on The Sopranos, and I was like, 'I like it too much, I don't want to spoil it,'" he said.

In the interview, Rock also explained why he agreed to appear in Season Four of Fargo even though he was also a huge fan of the show.

"I thought he wanted me to host his wife's charity event or something," Rock said about receiving a call from Fargo writer Noah Hawley. "But I was such a fan [of Fargo], I took the meeting anyway, and then he presents me with this offer, and I'm like, 'Whatever you want me to do, I'm down.' Because I saw how he handled Bokeem Woodbine [who played Mike Milligan in Season Two]," Rock said.

"Sometimes people do amazing work and then when they handle black people, it's horrible. But with [Hawley], I saw how he handled Bokeem and I was like, 'I can totally be in your hands.'"

During the roundtable with fellow actors Regé-Jean Page, John Boyega, Jonathan Majors and Josh O'Connor, Rock also revealed that he was once set to star in a superhero movie alongside Nicolas Cage.

"I was actually cast in Superman 20 years ago when Nic Cage was going to play Superman," the comedian said.

"There were wardrobe fittings, miniature sets, I was hanging out with Tim [Burton], and the whole thing fell apart.

"I was going to be Jimmy Olson. So, there's a part of me that's like, man, where's my superhero movie? I was this close."