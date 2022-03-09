Comedian Chris Rock is embarking on his first world tour in five years. Photo / Supplied

Acclaimed comedian Chris Rock is heading back to New Zealand in his first world tour in five years.

The Grammy Award-winning actor and director is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to Aotearoa in 2022.

The New Zealand leg of the tour kicks off in Auckland on Sunday August 7, heading to Christchurch on Monday August 8.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday March 18.

Ticketing agent TEG Dainty president Paul Dainty said it was excited to be bringing Rock to New Zealand.

"He's in a class of his own, and nothing beats witnessing his genius unfolding in real time, in a live arena."

With a career spanning over three decades, the comedian has seen ongoing success in film and television in a number of different roles, from writing to acting to producing.

He recently finished production on upcoming biopic Rustin, produced by Higher Ground, and an untitled film by David O Russell. He is also set to direct another untitled project in 2023.

Award-winning actor and comedian Chris Rock's career has spanned three decades. Photo / Supplied

His acting credits include Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

He served as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1993 and was an executive producer, writer and narrator on the series Everybody Hates Chris, which ran from 2005 to 2009.

The comedian has won three Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, and is a New York Times best-selling author.

Ego Death World Tour dates for New Zealand

Sunday August 7, Spark Arena, Auckland

Monday August 8, Christchurch Arena, Christchurch