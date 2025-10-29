He becomes the ninth songwriter to win the award more than once, following in the footsteps of artists like Ray Columbus, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Shona Laing, Don McGlashan and Lorde.

This is Marlon Williams' fourth Silver Scroll nomination and second win. He also took the award in 2018 for Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore.

Aua Atu Rā is the lead single from Williams’ fourth studio album, Te Whare Tīwekaweka, which sat at No 1 on the Aotearoa Official Top 40 Album Charts for a total of 14 weeks. The album was written entirely in te reo Māori.

Taking home the Apra Maioha Award Tohu Maioha, which recognises the art of contemporary Māori music and celebrates waiata in te reo Māori, was Dillistrate’s song Kei Whati Te Marama, written by Henare Kaa and Tim Driver, alongside co-writers Hemi Hoskins and Rory Noble.

The waiata was interpreted on the night by Solomona Davis and a five-piece ensemble.

Ōtepoti composer Ihlara McIndoe was announced as the winner of the Sounz Contemporary Award Te Tohu Auaha for her composition of coral and foam.

The award for excellence in contemporary composition, the Sounz Contemporary Award Te Tohu Auaha, went to Ōtepoti composer Ihlara McIndoe (now based in New York), for her composition of coral and foam.

Double finalist across the screen categories this year, Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper was awarded Best Original Music in a Series for New Zealand/Irish co-production The Gone Season 2.

The Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award Tohu Pūmanawa was awarded to Arli Liberman and Tiki Taane for their work on Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End.

Meanwhile, pioneering alt-country band The Warratahs were inducted into Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

In another hometown win for the Ōtautahi songwriting community, local five-piece duo Dillistrate were presented with the Maioha Award for Kei Whati Te Marama. The peer-voted award was presented to Henare Kaa and Tim Driver, alongside co-writers Hemi Hoskins and Rory Noble, for the uplifting drum and bass love song.

Hosted by Stacey Morrisonand Jed Parsons, with music direction by Delaney Davidson, the evening was opened with a mihi whakatau by Kōkō Tangiwai.

The ceremony saw an array of performances and tributes from some of New Zealand’s best talent. As part of the finalist performances, Aua Atu Rā was performed by folk/country sister duo The Mitchell Twins.

2025 Apra Silver Scroll Award Kaitito Kaiaka

WINNER: Aua Atu Rā written by Marlon Williams and Te Pononga Tamati-Elliffe, performed by Marlon Williams.

Top-five finalist: Cherry Pie , written by Amelia Murray, Gareth Thomas and Leroy Clampitt, performed by Fazerdaze.

, written by Amelia Murray, Gareth Thomas and Leroy Clampitt, performed by Fazerdaze. Top-five finalist: Margo , written by Nat Hutton, Minnie Robberds, Joel Becker and Angus Murray, performed by There’s A Tuesday.

, written by Nat Hutton, Minnie Robberds, Joel Becker and Angus Murray, performed by There’s A Tuesday. Top-five finalist: Power , written by Jessica Bourke, Sampa Tembo, Ophlin Russell, Zaidoon Nasir, Mohamed Komba and Andrew Clews, performed by JessB.

, written by Jessica Bourke, Sampa Tembo, Ophlin Russell, Zaidoon Nasir, Mohamed Komba and Andrew Clews, performed by JessB. Top-five finalist: TORQUE., written by Hugh Ozumba and Emmanuel Chinonso Nwachukwu, performed by Mazbou Q.

Maioha Award

WINNER: Kei Whati Te Marama written by Henare Kaa, Tim Driver, Hemi Hoskins and Rory Matao Noble, performed by Dillastrate.

Top-three finalist: Korero Māori , written by Marlon Williams and Te Pononga Tamati-Elliffe, performed by Marlon Williams.

, written by Marlon Williams and Te Pononga Tamati-Elliffe, performed by Marlon Williams. Top-three finalist: Pūhā me te Porohewa, written by Maarire Brunning-Kouka and Hana Mereraiha, performed by MĀ.

Sounz Contemporary Award Te Tohu Auaha

WINNER: of coral and foam by Ihlara McIndoe, with text by Katherine Mansfield.

Apra Best Original Music in a Film Award Tohu Pūmanawa

WINNER: Arli Liberman and Tiki Taane for Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End.

Finalist: Claire Cowan for Jean Cocteau.

for Finalist: Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper for Plankton: The Movie.

Apra Best Original Music in a Series Award Tohu Paerangi

WINNER: Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper for The Gone Season 2

Finalist: Luke Di Somma for Happiness .

for . Finalist: Stephen Gallagher and David Long for Secrets at Red Rocks.

Renowned alt-country band The Warratahs are the 2025 inductees into the Apra Amcos NZ Music Hall of Fame.

2024 Apra Amcos NZ Music Hall of Fame inductee

Renowned alt-country band The Warratahs were inducted into the Apra Amcos New Zealand Music Hall of Fame. They were recognised for their lasting impact on the songwriting community and for influencing a distinctly Kiwi style of country music at a time when the genre was still finding it’s place in Aotearoa.

“The Warratahs have always been about connection – between people, places, and stories. Their music is deeply rooted in Aotearoa, and their legacy is one of authenticity, generosity, and heart. We’re thrilled to honour them in the Hall of Fame,” Anthony Healey, head of Apra Amcos Aotearoa, said.

The Warratahs have spent nearly four decades weaving their music into the fabric of New Zealand life. Their songs – gritty, poetic, and unmistakably Kiwi – have echoed through dance halls, pubs, clubs and backroads from Northland to Bluff.

They also encouraged a new generation of musicians and songwriters inspired by The Warratahs work and their example of country music bridging genres and audiences. Artists such as Delaney Davidson, Tami Neilson, Adam McGrath and The Eastern, Marlon Williams, Mel Parsons, Al Park, Adam Hattaway, and Katie Thompson, all pay tribute to the role that The Warratahs and Barry Saunders have played in their careers and community.

In honour of The Warratahs, local alt/rock songwriter Adam Hattaway performed Keep On.