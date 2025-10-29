Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Sia denies drug abuse claims as ex seeks sole custody and child support

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Sia accused her estranged husband, Daniel Bernad, of 'weaponising' her past addiction in their custody battle. Photo / Getty Images

Sia accused her estranged husband, Daniel Bernad, of 'weaponising' her past addiction in their custody battle. Photo / Getty Images

Sia has accused her estranged husband of “weaponising” her addiction battle in their custody battle.

The Chandelier singer filed for divorce from Daniel Bernad in March after two years of marriage and though they agreed at the time she would have full custody of their 19-month-old son Somersault Wonder, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save