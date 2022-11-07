Chris Parker (centre) with Dames Jools and Lynda Topp. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Comedian, author and actor Chris Parker has won New Zealand’s newest comedy prize at a ceremony honouring the Topp Twins’ massive contribution to local comedy.

The Topp Prize, named after Dames Jools and Lynda Topp, was awarded to Parker tonight at The Topp Twins Tribute Show in Auckland. Both the show and prize were conceived in recognition of the 40-year-long career of the Topp Twins.

A non-competitive prize voted on by a jury, the Topp Prize was announced earlier this year as a new annual prize given to a comedic performer, duo or group with a “strong, clear and unique voice” making the country laugh with an “out-of-the-box approach” across any platform, while embodying the “wildcard spirit” of the Topp Twins.

Awarded the New Zealand Comedy Trust, it joins the Billy T Award - given to the best rising start in the country - and the Fred Award - given to the best local show at the annual International Comedy Festival - as one of New Zealand’s biggest comedy prizes.

In a statement before the show, Dames Jools and Lynda said they are honoured to have their legacy and contribution acknowledged alongside Billy T James and Fred Dagg.

“Being out lesbians in the early 80s singing country music through comedic characters the Gingham Sisters was probably one of the most diverse combinations of political comedy in the world, and to have an award honouring those qualities in 2022 means so much to us.”

In a statement, Parker said that the award is a “huge honour”.

“I’ve always truly idolised the Topp Twins and I spend an alarming amount of time watching them on YouTube. A performer like myself is a product of the work, advocacy and representation that they’ve put out into the world with such positivity and respect for Aotearoa. I’m so touched.”

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald’s Straight Up podcast last month, Parker said that, as a gay man, there was a constant need to challenge what the LGBT community accepts as representation.

“I think that it’s important to share not only ‘love is love’ and pride and be yourself, but actually like what is it to work through shame, what is it to be dating when you don’t accept or love yourself and you are doing horrible hookups in places that you know you will regret.

“It’s hard to write about that, but actually that’s like what it means to represent myself now. When I was coming out, I needed someone to be honest with me because just to be all ‘Be yourself’ was not enough. Like I needed to learn, ‘oh my god, these public figures also have shame and weakness and vulnerability’.”

Earlier today, country singer Tami Neilson took to social media ahead of the tribute concert to celebrate the Topp Twins, who are both battling breast cancer.

Along with a video montage of Dames Jools and Lynda throughout the years, Neilson wrote, “These twin sister lesbian comedy drag kings that sing country music are one of our most beloved acts in New Zealand and gave me my start by sharing their stages with me when I moved here.

“They taught me you can build your own empire when you don’t fit the mould.”

The Topp Twins Tribute Show will air on Prime TV at a later date.