Chris Hemsworth's napping pic of Taika Waititi confirms work on new Thor movie has begun

Taika Waititi takes his Thor: Love and Thunder meetings lying down. Photo / Chris Hemsworth / Instagram

Chris Hemsworth's Instagram post of Taika Waititi has confirmed the production of a highly anticipated movie is underway.

Hemsworth, who plays the hammer-wielding superhero in the Marvel franchise posted a photo of Waititi napping.

"Terrific first script meeting for "Thor Love and Thunder" with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi," he wrote, showing the Kiwi director wrapped in a towel taking a snooze.

"My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us," Hemsworth added, and also tagged Marvel and included the hashtag #thorloveandthunder.

It is the latest photo of Waititi Hemsworth has shared on Instagram, after he posted pictures of Taika holidaying with the Hemsworths at Australia's Lord Howe Island recently.

Waititi was picked to direct the next Thor movie after the success of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, which he also directed. The fourth installment in the Thor franchise is due for release in 2022, according to IMDB. The Jojo Rabbit director has previously revealed he will also reprise his voice acting role as Korg in the new Marvel film.

Known for taking a snooze whenever he can, the filmmaker has been caught on camera catching some shut-eye so many times that a fan account dedicated an entire Twitter thread to photos.

"Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space," Taika said, endorsing the thread in February.

Finally! A place where all the photos can live. There are more out there too. People with Taika sleeping photos must come forward. This is a safe space. https://t.co/oJyeQ95qfF — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 25, 2020

As well as the new Thor movie, Taika fans have his movie Next Goal Wins to look forward to.

Armie Hammer spoke about the film and Waititi's directing style in an interview with Collider, calling him "phenomenally talented" and also praising his "very impressive" napping skills.