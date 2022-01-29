Chris Brown has been accused of raping a woman on a yacht in Miami. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Content may be distressing.

Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at a party in Miami in December 2020.

Reports of the lawsuit were published online, according to the New York Post. And while the rapper's representatives and lawyers have not responded to requests for comment, Brown himself has apparently addressed the allegations on social media.

He wrote on Instagram, "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls***", adding a cap emoji — slang for "lies."

The alleged victim's lawyer George Vrabeck told Page Six he and his partner Ariel Mitchell intended to hold Brown accountable.

On Brown's response to their client's claims, Mitchell added, "This is what all abusers say. We look forward to our day in court."

The lawsuit filed earlier this week in Los Angeles identifies the alleged victim only as Jane Doe, a professional musician and choreographer who now "fears for her life and career".

In the complaint, she claims she was invited to a party at Sean "Diddy" Combs' home on Star Island in Miami, where she met Brown.

However, the New York Post reports that the incident allegedly took place on a yacht docked outside Diddy's home.

Reps for Diddy did not respond to Page Six's request for further comment.

Once inside the yacht, the rapper allegedly gave the woman drinks, leading her to feel a "sudden, unexplained change in consciousness".

She felt "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep," and claims Brown then took her into a bedroom, took off her bikini bottom and began to have sex with her, ignoring her pleas to stop.

The woman claims the singer offered her an "apology of sorts" the next day and demanded that she take a Plan B birth control pill.

He then allegedly invited her to his California home on January 16. She agreed to visit, but after a recording session there, claims he again invited her into his bedroom. When she refused, he became "loud and irate", according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that "Chris Brown ranted that she 'would never make it as an artist' unless she was willing to do what it 'takes' — implying to her that sex with him was a condition to being a successful artist".

The woman claims she has experienced "dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks" as a result.

It's not the first time Brown has been accused of assault. He was arrested in 2009 for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

He pleaded guilty to felony assault, completing probation in 2015 in addition to domestic violence counselling and community service.