China released new rules in its latest attempt to crack down on the entertainment industry

Actress Zheng Shuang who earlier this year was fined 299 million yuan for tax evasion. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Zheng Shuang who earlier this year was fined 299 million yuan for tax evasion. Photo / Getty Images

The Cyberspace Administration of China has announced its celebrities will be banned from showing off their wealth on social media.

New rules in China's latest crackdown on the entertainment industry mean celebrities in the country will no longer be allowed to "show off wealth" or "extravagant pleasure" on social media.

Business Insider has reported social media accounts of celebrities and fans must adhere to "public order and good customs, adhere to correct public opinion orientation and value orientation, promote socialist core values, and maintain a healthy style and taste".

The rules went on to state celebrities will not be allowed to publish false or private information as a way to provoke fans to spread rumours about other fan groups.

The latest law changes come after China's celebrities attended an entertainment industry symposium hosted by the Communist Party where they were warned to "oppose the decadent ideas of money worship, hedonism and extreme individualism".

Both senior party officials and show business bosses attended where they too faced new rules including being told they had to conform to social ethics, personal morality and family values.

The symposium was held in Beijing in September and was seen to have a slogan saying "Love the party, love the country, advocate morality and art".

State media reported everyone who attended the conference was told they must "consciously abandon vulgar and kitsch inferior tastes, and consciously oppose the decadent ideas of money worship, hedonism, and extreme individualism."

In August a list of "misbehaving celebrities" circulated social media alleging celebrities had been blacklisted from Beijing.

The list included Chinese actress, Zheng Shuang, who was fined 299 million yuan for tax evasion and undeclared income. Shuang had become a household name in China after starring in many successful series and movies but in light of her recent fine China's state broadcasting regulator has ordered producers not to hire her for future opportunities.

Actress Zhao Wei has been wiped from China's entertainment history. Photo / Getty Images

Another Chinese actress, Zhao Wei was also listed after she was erased from China's entertainment history earlier this year.