A-list stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum were brought together by some unfortunate "altercations". Photo / Getty Images

We imagine most celebrities meet on the set of a movie or at some swanky awards night. But for A-list stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, it was a place a little more ordinary, but not exactly pleasant, where they had their first "encounter": the principal's office at their daughters' school.

Appearing on the Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday, The Lost City co-stars revealed they were called into a meeting because their girls were constantly fighting.

Tatum, 41, who has daughter Everly, 8, shared: "We have two very, very strong-willed little girls that, you know, at that young age were very much butting heads."

Upon learning it was Bullock's daughter Everly was in a grievance with, he said: "I would be like, 'of all the people … of all the people to fight with her daughter!'"

Bullock, who has two children - son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10 – confessed she'd taken to answering phone calls from her daughter's school hoping to hear it was her co-stars little girl who was starting the fights.

The 57-year-old actress said the outcome was a challenge to the girls, set forth by the principal, to see "who can be the nicest to the other one".

"So they would start bringing each other little Dixie cups of water," Bullock revealed.

According to the New York Post, Bullock told People magazine that while she and Tatum were filming their new movie, The Lost City, their daughters moved past their constant "altercations" and have become friends.

Last week Bullock, of Miss Congeniality and Practical Magic fame, announced this film could well be her last for the foreseeable future.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."