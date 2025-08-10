She made a great first impression on the show but Henderson is no stranger to Kiwi audiences, coming to local prominence in 2013 when she competed in X Factor New Zealand aged 14 and placing fifth.

Asked about the role music plays in her life, Henderson told the panel: “I love to entertain, I love to perform for people, but music is the thing that I do when I’m by myself and I feel safe and alone in my bedroom.

“I had a few setbacks and I kinda stopped singing for a long time and I kinda realised one day that there is nothing else that I want to do in this world and in my lifetime.”

In the interaction, Henderson hinted it was her experience on X Factor that presented those setbacks.

“There was a point there where I had online commentary about my voice, and just about me, and I think I just took it to heart because I was quite young at the time. I was 14.”

Henderson said getting to choose from all four of the show’s mentors felt like a dream.

“I really can’t believe I’m standing here making this decision.”

Ultimately, Henderson elected to be the first contestant on this season coached by former Spice Girl Melanie C, who told Henderson: “You are born to do this. You just own that stage and it is so natural to you.”

Henderson took a hiatus from music after appearing on X Factor, but returned to pursue her passion full-time in 2023.

She released a single, Seconds to Midnight, in August 2024 and it remained at number one on the RadioScope NZ Airplay Charts for 15 weeks.

In June, she took home the award for Best Pop Artist at the 2025 Aotearoa Music Awards.

Last year she told the Herald a move offshore was the next logical step.

“I think, as a musician, I’m too comfy here. I’m not getting pushed out of my comfort zone consistently enough,.” she said.

”It’s a big, wide, crazy world, and I’m pretty keen to go explore it. And I can’t wait to then come back to New Zealand, and be proud to come home.”