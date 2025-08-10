Advertisement
Cassie Henderson’s audition for The Voice Australia 2025 stuns all four judges

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Cassie Henderson became a household name in 2013 when she competed on X Factor NZ at age 14. Now the Christchurch-born singer is appearing on The Voice Australia.

“My name is Cassie Henderson, I am from Christchurch, New Zealand.”

Those are the words 26-year-old singer Cassie Henderson used to introduce herself on The Voice Australia, having just performed a cover of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe that left the reality TV show’s four celebrity coaches pleading to mentor

