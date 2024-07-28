Heritage auctions said on X: “It’s never seen daylight.”

The sale included lots from other movies, with a wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban selling for $52,000 ($88,128), a hammer prop used in a Thor film changing hands for $81,000 ($137,276), and an outfit worn by Macauley Culkin in Home Alone going for $47,500 ($80,501).

The Star Wars costume is one of the most iconic in film history, but Fisher - who died in December 2016 - previously admitted she thought filmmaker George Lucas was “kidding” when he showed her the outfit.

She told NPR: “I felt nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me. [It made me] very nervous”.

And the costume made filming difficult.

She explained: “I had to sit very straight because I couldn’t have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight.”

But the actress enjoyed getting hands-on when it came to using the chains to kill Jabba.

She said: They asked me if I wanted my stunt double to kill him, but I wanted to.

“I sawed his neck off with that chain. I really wanted to kill him.”