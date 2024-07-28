A bikini worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode VI Return Of The Jedi has sold for US$175,000 (NZ$296,585).
The iconic gold costume, which also included hip rings and bracelets and was worn by the late actress when her character Princess Leia was captured and chained up by Jabba the Hut, went under the hammer at Heritage Auctions in Dallas on Friday, July 26.
The auction also saw a miniature Y-Wing starfighter ship used in a mission to destroy the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope sell for a huge US$1.55m ($2.63m) following a bidding war.
The model was one of just two “hero” Y-Wing filming miniatures built by the Industrial Light and Magic visual effects team.