Carole Baskin to Joe Exotic: Snitch if you want a lighter sentence

Carole Baskin won the right to take over Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage's former zoo in Oklahoma as part of a $1 million trademark judgment. Photo / Netflix

Carole Baskin thinks Joe Exotic should be allowed early release if he snitches on others.

The Tiger King star is currently in the midst of a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of plotting to have animal rights activist Baskin murdered, and for multiple wildlife violations, a sentence which he has appealed, but she would support him getting an early release if he told on others that were involved.

Joe Exotic found fame after Netflix released the docoseries Tiger King. Photo / Netflix

Baskin thinks he should be given early release if he snitches on those who allegedly conspired with him to murder her, TMZ reports.

The former zoo owner is set to be re-sentenced after he lodged an appeal, claiming the court shouldn't have allowed Baskin to attend the whole trial because she was a witness, and that his two murder-for-hire convictions should've been combined rather than separated.

Circuit judge Harris Hartz wrote in a concurring opinion: "Although the district court apparently thought that the two murder-for-hire plots shared a common criminal objective, it mistakenly (although quite understandably) thought that grouping would not be proper unless they were also part of the same course of conduct.

This error in interpreting the guidelines requires reversal." Exotic admitted it is the "best news" he's received in "a long time".

He said: "I got the best news I've had in a long time. Today my sentence was vacated, which we knew was absolute crap to start with and I'm looking extremely forward to ... the rest of the lawyers proving the rest of my innocence in the very, very near future.

"We're going to get through all of this corruption and expose the truth for a chance and I'm finally going to have a voice in hopes to walk home."

Exotic's attorney Brandon Sample is hopeful the decision is "one of many more victories to come" for the star, who is in prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

He added: "I am pleased with the appellate court's decision in Joe's case. I knew when I agreed to represent Joe that an appeal would be difficult, but I also knew that the law was on Joe's side.

"I am optimistic that the decision today is but one of many more victories to come for Joe - and his eventual freedom."