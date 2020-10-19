Cardi B deletes her social media after being trolled about getting back together with Offset

Cardi B has deleted her Twitter account following backlash from fans for reconciling with on-again, off-again husband, Offset. Photo / Getty Images

Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after she was trolled about reconciling with Offset.

The 28-year-old rapper has been inundated with criticism of late after she got back together with her husband, after filing for divorce last month, but she has now quit the micro-blogging platform.

When fans now try to access her page, @iamcardib, a message reads: "This account doesn't exist."

"Try searching for another."

The move comes just days after the 'I Like It' hitmaker admitted she certainly didn't like being trolled for her relationship choices, hitting back at followers who criticised her decision to reconcile with her man.

She tweeted: "Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you.' And I be, 'All right, but can I f*** him today? Because I need to have sex'."

"And n****** in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?' I don't like that. I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f***. (sic)"

Cardi - who spent time with Offset at her birthday party in Las Vegas last week - also shared a clip of a fake apology to her fans, joking she "married you guys too".

She captioned the video: "Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologise for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS. I'm sorry. I'm not perfect I don't want to be neither. (sic)"

Cardi insisted to followers that she is still the same person she was before she shot to fame, admitting she does "crazy s***" at times.

She wrote: "Imma make this very clear. Before I was a celeb I was crazy a** Cardi B. Same b**** ya saw on TV and on IG talkin s*** and doing crazy s***. Im still that a lil bit more calm now but still the same. I don't know why ya expect something different now. This ain't Disney. (sic)"

Cardi and Offset - who have two-year-old daughter Kulture together - married in 2017, but they split last month, and she filed for divorce from the 28-year-old rapper.