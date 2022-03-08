Voyager 2021 media awards
Cameron Diaz shares what her life is like seven years after quitting Hollywood

3 minutes to read
Cameron Diaz believes Hollywood and celebrity are a "trap" and is very happy she walked away. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

In a rare interview since suddenly quitting Hollywood seven years ago, Cameron Diaz has opened up about her new life, describing herself as a "wild beast" now that she is out of showbusiness.

The Charlie's Angels actress, 49, gave up movie paychecks estimated to be as high as $100 million when she walked away from acting shortly after marrying musician Benji Madden in 2015.

Diaz welcomed her first child in January 2020, a daughter named Raddix, thus completing her transformation from Hollywood A-lister to "off-the-radar" mother.

The Bad Teacher actress opened up about her life to RU Paul's Drag Race star, Michelle Visage, when she was a guest on her BBC podcast, Rule Breakers.

When Visage said that she admired her for "tearing" herself away from the spotlight, Diaz replied: "I know. I feel for people like it's such a trap.

"Again, I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important … look if it's important to you, that's fine."

Diaz walked away from acting shortly after marrying musician Benji Madden in 2015. Photo / Getty Images
She went on to reveal more later in the chat, saying: "I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.

"It's hard not to, it's hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty, and I think that that's one of the biggest things, the last eight years girl … I'm like wild, I'm like a wild animal, I'm a beast."

The stunning former actress continue to explain how appearance is not where she puts her "energy" these days.

Cameron said: "I don't care, literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like.

"No, no, I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face. I have a billion products that I …" to which Michelle followed: "Never use."

Diaz added: "Twice a month if I'm lucky, I'll be like 'Oh, I better put this on … one time works, right?' Like is that all I have to do?

"I'm just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.

"I mean, for me, I just really want to stay strong. That's really important. I do feel like 50 is different than 40."

Careful to remain out of the limelight since quitting acting, it is rare for Diaz to open up about her life, but in a rare interview with InStyle in 2019 she said: "I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now."