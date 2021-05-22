Website of the Year
Premium
Entertainment

Art heists, Mick Jagger and Master of None: Top TV picks for the week

6 minutes to read
NZ Herald

Watch, listen and be inspired by Calum Henderson's definitive list of what's hot right now and from the vault.

Helen Mirren in Solos. Photo / Supplied
Helen Mirren in Solos. Photo / Supplied

Solos (Amazon Prime Video, May 21)

One of the biggest treats you can give an actor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.