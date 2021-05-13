How new Pacific TV series Teine Sā is reimagining ancient legends for a modern audience

Teine Sā - The Ancient Ones trailer.

A new TV series has rewritten ancient Pacific legends through a modern lens.

New horror series Teine Sā tells the stories of five different female deities and their impact on young Pacific women facing the issues of the modern world - and it's the first time in years that Pacific legends have been brought to life on our screens.

Directed by the internationally acclaimed Toa Fraser and Sima Urale, it's also the first TV series to feature a Melanesian story written, directed and crewed by Melanesian women.

In Pacific legend, Teine Sā are ancient spirit women who are both revered and feared. The dramatisation of these legends see the spirits engaging with different female characters in the modern world.

In a story dealing with the exploitation of young women, a spirit named Tapuitea pays someone a surprise visit. Photo / Supplied

Featuring characters from all walks of modern Pacific life, from an ambitious young Samoan artist who accidentally damages a sacred family heirloom to a Solomon Islands student facing bullying at an all-white school, the series makes use of ancient tales to address modern problems for young Pacific women.

From Tinder dates with rugby stars gone wrong to issues of consent and identity, the series isn't afraid to tackle tough topics with a touch of the supernatural.

Ahi tells the story of a non-binary teen struggling against her father's decision to build on a tapu maunga. Photo / Supplied

And it features countless rising Pacific stars, from Shortland Street-famous Frankie Adams, who plays multiple roles in the series, to screen stalwart Leiataua Lesā Yvonne Maea-Brown, playing the character of Nana in one of the show's episodes.

Adams jumped at the chance to explore the themes the show has to offer.

"I was really interested in exploring issues for Pacific women and our ancient female atua," she explains.

Across five episodes, ancient Pacific legends are retold for a modern audience. Photo / Supplied

Well-known Cook Island Māori actor Dominic Ona-Ariki also stars on the show, having most recently appeared in Kiwi TV drama One Lane Bridge and recent feature film Savage.

The series also features emerging stars including Gabrielle Solomona and Elsie Polosovai.

• Teine Sā premieres tonight at 9:30pm on Prime and online on The Coconet on Friday May 14.