Cal Wilson’s husband has shared a heartbreaking tribute about the loss of his wife.

Cal Wilson’s husband has shared a heartbreaking tribute about the loss of his wife.

Cal Wilson’s husband got candid about the heartbreak of losing the beloved comedian one month on from her untimely passing.

The 53-year-old TV star died from a “rare and aggressive form of cancer” in October, the Daily Telegraph reported.

In a moving tribute on his late wife’s Instagram page, Chris Woods opened up about the effect Wilson’s death had on him and the pair’s 14-year-old son Digby.

“It’s been a month today since we lost you, my darling Cal,” he shared.

“Not a moment passes without Digby and I thinking about you and the amazing, beautiful wife, mother, best friend and human being we have lost. The pain of losing you is something I’ve never experienced, and it’s impossible for me to put into words how Digby and I have been feeling.

“Although Digby and I remain in a world that keeps spinning, for us, it is world forever changed.”

Woods went on to gush about the “light, love, and laughter” the TV personality brought to her family “every second of the day”.

“The words, the silly voices, the jokes and the love. So much love. We miss you so much.”

He went on to say his family had been “floored” by the amount of love and support they received from fans, and thanked loved ones who shared sweet messages and stories about Wilson.

“These are memories and recollections that we’ll cherish forever, and something Digby can look back on with fondness – and pride – about his incredible mum in years to come,” he wrote.

“We thank everyone for their love and support. Throw those curtains wide.”

Cal Wilson (centre) was a popular TV personality in Australia. Photo / Ten

Wilson, who was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, moved to Melbourne in 2003.

She passed away at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital surrounded by her family and friends on October 11. At the time, it was revealed she died after battling a “short illness”.

Wilson has featured on various TV shows throughout her decades-long career, including Have You Been Paying Attention?, Rove Live, Good News Week, Spicks and Specks, The Project, Hughesy, We Have A Problem and reality shows such as Dancing With The Stars and I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

She also spent time as a radio host, featuring alongside Akmal Saleh and Ed Kavalee on Nova’s Drive programme The Wrong Way Home before nabbing the breakfast show on Nova 100 with Dylan Lewis.

Cal Wilson's last social media post was with one of her beloved cats. Photo / TikTok

Her last job was as a co-host of The Great Australian Bake Off with Natalie Tran, which was in production prior to the comedian being admitted to hospital.

Before she passed, she appeared on Adam Miller’s Bakeology podcast, where she was questioned about the legacy she hoped to leave behind for her son Digby.

“What do you think Digby will remember you for?” Miller asked.

“I think it will be pancakes, because that’s a fairly regular weekend thing,” she responded.

Cal Wilson's son, Digby. Photo / Instagram

“And when you serve the pancakes, you throw them like a frisbee, the first couple, and then if you’re going to have maple syrup on them, obviously you don’t do that.

“You always do the test pancake – hurl it across the kitchen.”

After the TV star’s passing, an overwhelming amount of tributes poured in from big-name Aussies and prevalent figures in the industry.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson said Wilson’s death was “so tragic”.

Cal Wilson attends the opening night of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical at the Comedy Theatre on January 16, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

“This is so tragic, and my heart goes out to Cal’s family,” she wrote. “I was very very lucky to work with Cal on multiple projects, especially over the last few years, [when] she wrote brilliant material for me. She was amazingly talented and amazingly kind.”

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott said her passing was “absolutely devastating”.

“Cal, you are such a beautiful person who always had time for everyone. [It] was always a pleasure any time I got to work next to you,” he said.

Grant Denyer said, “Oh my goodness. I’m shaking. I can’t believe what I’m reading. How unbelievably sad. The most tender, kind, generous and talented performer I’ve ever had the pleasure to work alongside.”

“A ray of sunshine. You will be so missed, Cal,” fellow Kiwi comedian Melanie Bracewell added.

“Completely heartbreaking news. Cal was the most kind and beautiful soul. Sending all our love to her family,” comedian Nazeem Hussain wrote.