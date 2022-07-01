The famous singer and his eldest son are known to be close. Photo / Instagram @ronankeating

Ronan Keating is "buzzing" after it was revealed his son will be appearing on a popular UK reality show.

The Irish singer is raring to see his 23-year-old son, Jack, on TV after it was announced this morning he will be appearing on Love Island.

Taking to Instagram moments after the announcement was made, Keating posted a photo of his son to his story, captioning it "Lets go". It comes after the popular reality show named the famous singer's offspring as one of the six men entering the show for their Casa Amor segment.

Speaking to The Sun, the young social media marketer revealed his dad's feelings about his television debut, "He will be watching when I'm on it for sure.

"He's buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we're best mates."

The eldest Keating child added, "I'm very competitive, for sure. I play rugby back home in Dublin and in London so I've definitely got that competitive edge.

"I'm gonna have to potentially break up a couple maybe. It won't be the most ideal thing, but I've got to do what's best for me."

The singer's son is the second celebrity child to appear on the show. He joins former professional footballer Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma, 19, who has been in the Mallorca-based villa since the first episode of the show's latest season.

When asked why the singer's "mini me" signed on to do the show, the social media manager explained, "I've been single for a long time, probably four or five years now.

"I've really been missing that spark that I haven't been getting on the dating scene like I've been dating for a long time. I just thought why not?"

Ronan Keating posted a photo of his son to his Instagram story with the caption "Let's go". Photo / Instagram @ronankeating

Jack is the only son from his father's first marriage to wife Yvonne Connolly alongside sisters Missy, 21, and Ali, 16.

The couple parted ways in 2010 after Keating's affair with Boyzone backup dancer Francine Cornell and they finalised their divorce in 2015.

The singer went on to have two children - Cooper, 5, and Coco, 2 - with his second and current wife Storm Uechtritz.