At a screening of a new movie on dementia, Emma Heming Willis has issued a heartbreaking update. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis has given fans a heartbreaking update on her husband Bruce Willis’ ongoing dementia battle, according to news.com.au.

Earlier this year, Willis’ daughter Rumer, 34, announced that her father had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Heming Willis, 44, recently attended a screening of Little Empty Boxes. The film is a feature-length documentary by Max Lugavere documenting his mother’s dementia struggle.

While Willis’ wife praised the film, she also shared a health update on her husband’s illness, confessing that treatment options for the Die Hard actor are “slim”, according to The Sun.

“When you live the world of dementia you know that options are slim.

“But some won’t take that lying down which is how change is made, and I got to witness the beauty in that last night.”

Heming Willis has been providing many updates and sharing various special memories since her husband has been diagnosed with dementia.

In March, she posted a series of pictures and videos in honour of Willis’ birthday as well as the couple’s 14th wedding anniversary.

Willis’ wife’s most recent post was a 2019 video that was filmed by his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and it had fans in tears.

The throwback clip showed Willis and his wife celebrating 10 years of marriage by renewing their vows, set to Coldplay’s Fix You.

The couple wed in Turks and Caicos on March 21, 2009, and the nuptials were witnessed by Willis’ kids and his ex-wife.

Willis and the A Few Good Men actress share daughter Rumer, 34, who posted the devastating news about her dad’s dementia diagnosis on Instagram.

She revealed in her post that Willis’ illness was “not treatable” and “has progressed”.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”