On Tuesday, Emma Heming Willis looked back on the day her and her husband Bruce Willis renewed their wedding vows as the couple celebrate 14 years of marriage amid Willis’ frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard actor, who recently celebrated his 68th birthday, and his 44-year-old wife tied the knot exactly 14 years ago on March 21, 2009. Heming Willis revealed that a friend gifted her a flower bouquet to mark the special wedding anniversary.

Willis’ wife shared a heartwarming throwback video on her Instagram, showing her and her husband renewing their vows four years ago in 2019 on their 10th wedding anniversary.

The touching social media post showed the couple’s two kids, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, as flower girls at the vow renewal, and Bruce’s daughters with actress Demi Moore, Scout and Rumer, who sang and played guitar on the special occasion.

The video also featured Stephen Eads, who conducted the ceremony, and Demi Moore who captured the sweet moment on camera.

“On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said “I do” back in 2009. I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends,” Heming Willis wrote.

“Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime,” she added.

“And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to,” reminisced Heming Willis.

She also gave, “a big shout out to our videographer @DemiMoore, our wedding singers @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis and our two flower girls Mabel Ray & Evelyn Penn.”

Additionally, Heming Willis thanked Stephen Eads, “for marrying us, again and to our sweet family and friends for always showing up for us,” tagging Talulah Willis, Zorina Heming and Robert Kraft, and mentioning, “Beth, David and Sofia.”

She ended the post with hashtags #weddinganniversary #maketime #makememories.

Emma Heming Willis shared a sweet story earlier on Tuesday about how a pal had made her day with a random act of kindness.

“Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me,” she began.

“In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left “a little something” for me at my door. It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things,” she revealed.

Heming Willis opened up about her personal struggles amid her husband’s FTD diagnosis, which was made public in February 2023.

“It got me thinking about how hard these types of “special occasions” can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

“So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do,” Heming Willis added.

"This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time. I love you Juliya. You singlehandedly made this day special for us," she concluded, with the hashtags #randomactsofkindness #gratitude #friendship.








