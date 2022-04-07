Bruce Willis has recently revealed his aphasia diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Bruce Willis has been spotted in public for the first time since his aphasia diagnosis was revealed.

The star's wife, Emma Hemming Willis, took to Instagram to share a picture of the two, captioning it "Mom & Dad in their favourite habitat".

The couple are seen snuggling up and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes as they sit on an old tree trunk in the outdoors.

The pair share two daughters together, Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray Willis, while Bruce also shares three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, with his ex-wife Demi Moore. Willis shares a close bond with his entire family including Moore, even quarantining together during the start of the Covid pandemic.

Willis shocked fans last month as his family, including his five daughters, current wife and ex-wife, released a joint statement on Instagram announcing his retirement from acting following his aphasia diagnosis which is "impacting his cognitive abilities".

His family wrote that it was a "really challenging time".

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

"As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

The news follows months of speculation about the Die Hard star's health and rumours that he was churning out straight-to-video releases in the knowledge that his health was declining.