Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died after a brief battle with lung cancer. Photo / AP

Days after it was announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died, his cause of death has been revealed.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old actor’s publicist has confirmed he died of lung cancer after previously stating he had been battling a “brief illness”. The New York Times further reported the Emmy winner had been diagnosed several months before his death.

Braugher had become a much-loved actor in Hollywood after he starred as the gruff NYPD police precinct Captain Raymond Holt on the popular series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Both fans and cast of the show have felt his loss deeply with many of his former co-stars taking to social media to share their grief.

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher’s on-screen husband Kevin, took to X, formally known as Twitter, where he shared an adorable snap of the pair from set with the caption, “O Captain. My Captain.”

Chelsea Peretti, best known for playing Gina Linetti in the show, took to Instagram where she said she shared her love for the late star, “Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep.”

Elsewhere Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords, said he couldn’t believe the actor was “gone so soon”, adding, “I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Braugher had a lengthy Hollywood career and while he may be most well known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he also appeared on Homicide: Life on the Street, and Men of a Certain Age.

He met his wife, actress Ami Brabson on the set of Homicide, and leaves behind sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher has died. Photo / @brooklyn99

Braugher won an Emmy in 1998 and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998.

The actor was born and grew up in Chicago, and earned his BA degree at Stanford University and his MFA from Juilliard.

His most recent film appearance was in She Said, about New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy, whose work sparked the #MeToo movement and led to the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein.

Braugher starred as the newspaper’s executive editor Dean Baquet, who oversaw the journalists’ work. He was also set to star in Netflix show Residence, which was due to begin filming in early 2024.







