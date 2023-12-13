Andre Braugher, who played Captain Ray Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died at the age of 61. Photo / Getty Images

Andre Braugher, famous for playing Captain Holt in the Golden Globe-winning series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died at 61 years old after a brief illness, according to Deadline.

The actor played the gruff NYPD police precinct captain on the popular series, as well as appearing on Homicide: Life on the Street, and Men of a Certain Age.

He met his wife, actress Ami Brabson on the set of Homicide, and leaves behind sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher. His publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news of his passing to Variety.

Fans have flooded Braugher’s final Instagram post with tributes. “Rest in power”.

“Rest in peace,” another added. “Thank you for all the laughs.”

Braugher won an Emmy in 1998 and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998.

The actor was born and grew up in Chicago, and earned his B.A. degree at Stanford University and his M.F.A. from Juilliard.

His most recent film appearance was in She Said, about the New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohy, whose work sparked the #MeToo movement and led to the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein.

Braugher starred as the newspaper’s executive editor Dean Baquet, who oversaw the journalists’ work. He was also set to star in Netflix show Residence, which was due to begin filming in early 2024.

He also starred in the final season of legal drama The Good Fight as lawyer Ri’Chard Lane, with Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski.

But he’s arguably most recognisable for his eight-season stint on the hugely popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine along Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta. His role as Captain Ray Holt earned him his Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as four Emmy Award nominations.

His character’s no-nonsense personality was the perfect foil for Peralta’s cocky attitude and made him an instant favourite with fans of the show.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Braugher acknowledged the complications that came with playing a police officer on screen.

“Cops breaking the law to quote, ‘defend the law,’ is a real terrible slippery slope,” he admitted.

“It has given license to the breaking of law everywhere, justified it and excused it. That’s something that we’re going to have to collectively address - all cop shows.”