Brooke Shields is selling off her iconic Calvin Klein jeans.

The 59-year-old actress was just 15 years old when she posed in the clothing for a controversial 1980 advertising campaign - which bore the provocative tagline “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing” - and now she’s ready to sell them off to a new owner.

She told People magazine: “I am going to be an empty nester! I’m so sad. But now I’m going through all my closets and my things and am ready to give some of my special pieces away, like my Calvin Klein jeans. Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It’s terrifying! But I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can’t wait for someone to show these off!”

The star was only 15 years old when she posed in the clothing for a controversial 1980 advertising campaign. Photo / Calvin Klein

The Lipstick Jungle actress has also donated other items to Studio Auctions’ From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can’t Refuse sale, including her script from The Blue Lagoon and her high school cheerleading sweater.