Brooke Shields’ iconic Calvin Klein jeans are up for sale

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Brooke Shields says she's excited to give her pieces a new home. Photo / Getty Images

Brooke Shields is selling off her iconic Calvin Klein jeans.

The 59-year-old actress was just 15 years old when she posed in the clothing for a controversial 1980 advertising campaign - which bore the provocative tagline “You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing” - and now she’s ready to sell them off to a new owner.

She told People magazine: “I am going to be an empty nester! I’m so sad. But now I’m going through all my closets and my things and am ready to give some of my special pieces away, like my Calvin Klein jeans. Can you imagine my waist was ever that small? It’s terrifying! But I hope that somebody enjoys these just as much as I have and finds them as meaningful as I do. I can’t wait for someone to show these off!”

The star was only 15 years old when she posed in the clothing for a controversial 1980 advertising campaign. Photo / Calvin Klein
The Lipstick Jungle actress has also donated other items to Studio Auctions’ From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can’t Refuse sale, including her script from The Blue Lagoon and her high school cheerleading sweater.

Speaking of the latter item, which Shields says she is very “proud” of, she added: “I hope that matters to somebody else.”

And of the auction, she added: “I’m excited to work with Studio Auctions to give these pieces a new home. Each of these items represent a different chapter of my life, and I think it’s really meaningful to be able to share these personal memories and parts of myself with people who will appreciate them.”

From Bombshells to Blasters: An Auction You Can’t Refuse will take place over the weekends of 20-22 September and 25-27 October, with Brooke’s items appearing at the latter sale.

The auction will also include memorabilia from movie series including Star Wars and Alien and collectibles previously owned by Hollywood legends such as Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Marlon Brando.

The event takes place in Burbank, California and will be streamed for bidders worldwide. Pre-bidding opens on August 20 at StudioAuctions.com.

