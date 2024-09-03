A segment from a radio show with ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley has been found to have breached broadcasting standards. Photo / NZME

A segment from a radio show with ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley has been found to have breached broadcasting standards. Photo / NZME

A segment on the ZM breakfast radio show Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley earlier this year has been found to have irresponsibly promoted alcohol, the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has ruled, with broadcaster NZME failing to take “adequate action” over the breach.

A complaint was filed by Communities Against Alcohol Harm (CAAH) in regards to an on-air discussion between the show’s hosts on March 15, the ruling said.

The hosts had been discussing a Reddit post titled, “Highest alcohol percentage for least amount of bucks, what’s the best from any liquor store?”, which the BSA agreed amounted to “socially irresponsible” alcohol promotion.

The complaint was referred to the BSA by CAAH on the basis it was dissatisfied with the action taken by the broadcaster.

In the segment, the hosts spoke about deliberately seeking out the cheapest alcohol with the highest percentage by volume, making comments such as “bang for buck” and “I’m not going to drink if it’s not going to get me drunk”.