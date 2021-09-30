Britney Spears reacts to ending of conservatorship: 'Burst into tears'

The pop star is finally freed from her conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

The pop star is finally freed from her conservatorship. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears says she's "on cloud 9" after finally having her father removed from her 13-year conservatorship.

The pop star, 39, wasn't in court today for the bombshell ruling in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which saw Jamie suspended from the role, effective immediately.

Now we know why: she was busy flying a plane.

In a series of Instagram videos posted shortly after the ruling, Britney shared her debut piloting experience, writing that she was "on cloud 9".

"First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane! Geez I was scared!"

She added: "Bringing the ship home ... Stay classy, beautiful people!"

Her fiance, Sam Asghari, also took to social media in the wake of the decision, with a more direct message to fans, writing simply: "Free Britney! Congratulations!"

According to Page Six, Britney was overcome with emotion as she was told the news.

"Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge's decision," a source told the publication.

"For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father's domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened."

The insider added: "She's in shock and at a loss for words but literally jumping for joy. She hasn't felt joy like this in 13 years."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny today ruled to suspend her father Jamie Spears as conservator, effective immediately, following explosive testimonies from the singer.

Ahead of the decision, Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart delivered a powerful speech, telling the judge that Jamie "cannot be in my client's life for one more day."

Jamie must now turn over all books and records associated with the conservatorship and John Zabel, a certified public accountant, has been appointed as a temporary replacement.

The next hearing will take place on November 12.

Both sides had argued in court today over the right time to end the conservatorship - Jamie had applied for it to terminate immediately this week, but Britney's team claimed he was looking to force a settlement and avoid investigations into the abuse alleged by the singer.

Jamie had been at the helm of Britney's career and estimated $60 million estate for more than 13 years, in a role which paid him a monthly salary of $16,000.

He was given control of her life and finances in 2008, shortly after her very public breakdown amid her divorce from Kevin Federline.

During Britney's blistering 24-minute testimony in June, she called her father an "abusive" conservator and levelled a number of shocking accusations against him, including that he forced her to go on tour in 2018 and sent her to a mental health facility against her will in 2019.

"He loved the control he had over me, one hundred thousand per cent," Britney said of her father, Jamie.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and happy. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatised. I can't sleep, I'm depressed, I cry every day."

"But now I'm telling you the truth, I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane … I cry everyday."

Britney said she wanted the conservatorship arrangement to end "without having to be evaluated."

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she said. "It's my wish and my dream for this to end."