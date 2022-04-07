Britney Spears is fighting back against her mother's $660,000 request. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears is fighting yet another legal battle.

The Toxic singer is opposing efforts from her mother, Lynne Spears as she tries to collect $660,000 from her daughter to pay for her legal fees following the Spears conservatorship battle.

Page Six has revealed that Mathew Rosengart, the singer's lawyer, appeared in court this week to argue Spears should not have to pay her mother's legal fees.

In court documents cited by the news outlet, Rosengart stated, "Britney Spears has for decades been her family's sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family."

Before telling the court, "there is no legal authority supporting the petition" for the Gimme More singer's mother to collect funds from Spears' estate, as Spears has already paid an estimated $1.7 million in living costs for her mother.

"For at least a decade [Lynne] resided in a large, expansive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously - and generously - paid Lynne Spears' utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance," Rosengart stated.

He also noted the singer's mother was a "third party" in the conservatorship case and there was "no legal basis for placing [Britney] in the middle of it".

He later pointed out the singer's father, Jamie Spears, "had a long history of financial mismanagement", declaring bankruptcy before his daughter found fame and then profiting "handsomely from her very hard work" as he collected "more than $6m" while he was conservator of his daughter's estate.

The pop singer recently called out her mother in a scathing post on Instagram saying she is "worse" than the negligent mother in her movie Crossroads.

Spears shared a clip of the film which showed her character crying on the bathroom floor after being told she was "never wanted" and was "just a mistake" by her mother – played by Kim Cattrall.

Spears has since edited the caption on her Instagram post which originally read, "Scene in a movie I did a ways back. When I realised my whole journey to find my mom ... and she doesn't want to see me. I know ... PRETTY F****** SAD!!! I mean it's actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so ..." (sic)