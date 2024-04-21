Britney Spears' memoir is rumoured to be heading to our screens as a movie.

The Lucky singer released her autobiography The Woman in Me last year and she is now said to be in advanced talks to adapt the tome for the big screen with a female-only writing team set to pen a script and a number of her songwriters being spoken to about the potential of using her music in the project.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper’s No Filter column: “Britney’s book was a groundbreaking best-seller and raised the public’s consciousness with regards to how the entertainment industry and conservatorships work.

”She’s in advanced talks to turn it into a cinematic release and her songwriters have been informed that some of her songs will be used once it is greenlit.

”Female writers are being approached to turn the book into a script because only a woman can understand the nuances that made Britney’s role in her family, and position in pop culture, so complicated.”

Sony Pictures are said to be leading the negotiations for the adaptation, but there is also potential it could be a limited series instead of a film.

The insider said: “If necessary, the project could become a mini-series in the style of Genius: Aretha.”

Topics covered in The Woman in Me included Spears having an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake because the SexyBack singer didn’t feel ready for fatherhood, being under her controversial 13-year conservatorship, and an explanation as to why she shaved her own head in 2007.

The source added: “The next chapter of her life is about reclaiming her mind, body and spirit, so she’s ready to tell all...

”Fans can anticipate an intimate journey through her highs and lows like never before.”

Two previous documentaries about Spears’ life and the #FreeBritney campaign to have her released from her conservatorship - which finally ended in November 2021 - were not officially authorised by her.