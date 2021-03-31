Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' after documentary aired

Britney Spears has responded to Framing Britney Spears. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears had an emotional reaction to a documentary centred on her career and conservatorship battle.

She responded on Instagram to Framing Britney Spears, a New York Times documentary released in February.

In a message to her 29 million followers, the singer admitted she "cried for two weeks" after the film about her life aired.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged ... insulted ... and embarrassed by the media ... and I still am till this day!!!!

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people," she added.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!"

The singer's Instagram account was also covered in the documentary, and yesterday fans were concerned after the singer posted a bizarre photo of a baby skull held by a woman.

The caption read: "Devil is in the details …. wouldn't want this baby to hit me one more time."

Fans flocked to the comments to speculate what the message may have meant.

Framing Britney Spears did not feature an interview with the singer, and the creator explained they went to great lengths to get her view of the conservatorship on the record.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "We went through those usual places, and then we also went through people who know her or know people who know her to get requests in. So, we asked in several different ways, but it is still unclear if she definitely got them."

Spears is in a conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears and is seeking to remove him from controlling her life and finances.

The BBC reports her lawyer Samuel D Ingham III has previously told the court Spears was scared of her father and did not want to perform as long as he was in control of her life.

She is seeking Jodi Montgomery to become her permanent conservator, after she was appointed a temporary conservator in 2019.