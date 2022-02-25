Britney Spears is also rumoured to be appearing on Oprah to tell her story. Photo / AP

Britney Spears is also rumoured to be appearing on Oprah to tell her story. Photo / AP

Britney Spears could give a tell-all interview on a UK TV show.

Broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan is said to be the "frontrunner" to land an interview with the 40-year-old pop icon to discuss her conservatorship and life in the public eye on his new show for the new channel talkTV.

A source told the Daily Mirror: "She's one of the biggest names in showbiz with a fascinating story to tell.

"Piers would love to sit down with Britney – as would his former employees ITV – so it would be a major coup for him. And he wants to start with a bang."

The interview would also see the star discuss her relationship with her fiance Sam Asghari.

The report suggests the episode would not only air in the UK but in the US and Australia as well.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker had previously quipped that she would "set things square on Oprah".

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan is reportedly keen to have Britney on his new talk show. Photo / Getty Images

And it was previously claimed Britney is reportedly considering following in the Duke and Duchess' footsteps and doing a tell-all interview with the US star.

A source told the newspaper in September: "Britney was touched when hearing about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

"She saw some clips and loved how it was done. She has had a lot of interview requests but has her sights set on Oprah – and Oprah and her team are on board for Britney to do an interview."

Britney regained control of her assets after a 13-year-conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in November 2021.

Talks of a UK interview come after Britney vowed to "sue the s***" out of her former management team after they "tried to kill her".

The Grammy winner was placed under the management of Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill at Tri Star Sports Entertainment early on in the arrangement, and took to Instagram to claim that the company made her feel "special" a week before "trying to kill" her.

She wrote on Instagram: "Tri Star invited me to their offices …the swanky suited up b*****. SO NICE with their 'We are here to make you feel special!'

"I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill [and] they said 'Britney, look at your picture on the wall!' With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too! They sucked up to me and made me feel special. Those same b****** killed me a week later!"(sic)

The 'Stronger' hitmaker went on to explain that her father Jamie, 69, "worshipped" the Tri Star managers and insisted that she still believes they were planning to kill her.

She added: "My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that's EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn't die !!!! Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me."

Britney then concluded her post by insisting that she will take the entertainment company to court after they "got away" with everything.