Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are waiting on a judge to sign off their divorce paperwork. Photo / AP

Nine months after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their separation, there has been a huge update in their divorce case.

Daily Mail reports the 42-year-old Grammy-winner and 30-year-old actor have reached an agreement in their divorce proceedings, ending their 14-month-long marriage, meaning they are now waiting only on a judge to sign off the completed paperwork.

The news outlet says Asghari did not contest the prenuptial agreement, which stated he would receive a US$1 million ($1.7m) payout in the event of their split — but only for every two years they were married.

News of the couple’s separation first made headlines in August after Asghari filed a petition for their separation, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in June 2022. Photo / Britney Spears

Soon after the filing was revealed, insiders told Page Six he had been “living separately” from Spears “for months” at a time when he was away filming, explaining why he rarely seemed present while she posted a stream of Instagram videos during their time together.

Other reports claimed he had left Spears alone for months on end and was said to have stopped wearing his wedding ring since the end of July.

Following the separation, rumours swirled that the Gimme More singer cheated on her estranged husband and was allegedly dating her convicted felon former housekeeper briefly.

A source told the news outlet they had a “short fling” but, by September, had broken it off and were “no longer” in communication.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016. Photo / Instagram

Asghari and Spears first met on the set of the popstar’s 2016 music video for Slumber Party and wed in June 2022.

Before tying the knot, Asghari played a role in supporting the star throughout her mental health battle in 2019.

At the time, a Spears family insider told People magazine, “There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her. He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together.”

Asghari also supported Spears throughout the fight to end her conservatorship.

It comes after Spears reportedly paid an undisclosed sum to her father’s former lawyers’ legal fees as part of a settlement deal in a case where Jamie Spears claimed his daughter used stall tactics to draw out her conservatorship case against him in 2021.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said, “The case was resolved, to Britney’s credit and at her request, to disentangle her from the probate court system. She wanted to avoid the circus and spectacle of a trial.”