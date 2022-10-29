David Letterman hosts his final broadcast of the Late Show with David Letterman in 2015 after 33 years in late-night television. Photo / Getty Images

Maya Rudolph was left “embarrassed and humiliated” by talk show host David Letterman.

The Bridesmaids star was “in love” with the former late-night television talk show host, but was left heartbroken when he said her name wrong on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2009.

She told The Wall Street Journal: “He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart is broken. And I’m sitting here embarrassed and humiliated. I didn’t know how to handle it.

Maya rose to fame in the movie Bridesmaids. Photo / Getty Images

”I didn’t know how to come up with something funny to say. My public persona muscle wasn’t strong yet.”

On dealing with awkward situations, she added: “I’ve definitely gotten much better. When I’m uncomfortable, I try to be funny.”

David previously admitted he should have retired years before then. The 75-year-old broadcaster stepped away from the programme in 2015 after more than 30 years and while he believes he outstayed his welcome by a decade, he claimed no one had “the guts” to fire him.

He said in 2019: “Yes it is true, and I’ll tell you what happened.”It turns out nobody had the guts to fire me. And I should have left like 10 years ago. You want to make sure you have some energy to direct toward other things.”

In 2021 concern was raised on Twitter with alarming flashback interviews from his former talk show, with many calling out the host for his “creepy” treatment of female guests.

One clip from The Late Show shows footage of the 73-year-old sucking on Jennifer Aniston’s hair like a noodle while the Friends star squirms in her seat, recoiling as he approaches.

In the snippet, Letterman is seen holding his hand by the star’s neck as he moves his face towards hers with his tongue out, asking “let me just try something” to a confused Aniston.

In another unearthed segment, he pressures pop icon Madonna to kiss a man in the audience, before she shuts him down by calling him a “sick f***”.

It comes after fans were shocked to see the TV veteran’s treatment of Lindsay Lohan following her 2013 stint in rehab, in which he persistently pressed her on her mental health and addiction struggles.

According to an article by Vanity Fair writer Nell Scovell in 2019, he has since apologised for past comments and treatment of guests.

“I felt horrible because who wants to be the guy that makes people unhappy to work where they’re working?” he reportedly told Scovell. “I don’t want to be that guy. I’m not that guy now. I was that guy then.”