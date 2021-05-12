Breaks N' brass: Che Fu, Ria Hall, Tali and more to play RnB show backed by brass band

Ché-Fu is among the acts who play sets at the 1990s themed RnB/Hip Hop show backed by a brass orchestra. Photo / Supplied

An epic RnB and hip hop spectacular has been announced with a brass band twist.

Ché-Fu, Tali, Ria Hall, and more will perform at Auckland's Town Hall in August, backed by a brass band as they perform a set of 90s hip hop and RnB hits.

The Breaking Brass Orchestra will back the musicians, giving the artists the opportunity to perform classic tunes that influenced their sound - like No Diggity, Shoop, and People Everyday - but with a brass band twist.

The line up

MC Slave will host the event, promising to be a full immersion concert that will send audiences on a nostalgia trip back to the 90s.

Ché-Fu, who made his mark on the Aotearoa music scene in the 90s as a part of Supergroove and found huge success as a solo act, leads the lineup. The Chains artist has the most top 10 songs of any individual in NZ music history.

Critically acclaimed Waiata Māori Music Award winner Ria Hall will also perform, fresh from being named a 2021 Taite Music Prize finalist.

Singer-songwriter, MC and drum and bass artist Tali will be a crowdpleaser. She won a NZ Music Award for her latest EP Love & Migration.

King Kapisi has carved himself a career performing all over the world for the past 15 years, including slots at Glastonbury music festival and Austin's SXSW.

After a successful tour with legendary NZ band Fat Freddy's Drop, Auckland reggae artist Rubi Du will bring her electrifying performance skills to the event.

DJ Manchoo is a two-time ITF New Zealand DJ Champion, and will entertain the crowd with his turntable talents.

The Breaking Brass Orchestra will conduct new life into the hip hop classics - featuring a 16-piece horn section, four singers, and a five-piece rhythm section.

Dance group Freshmans Dance Crew will keep the party going - in 2014 they won multiple national titles and competed at the HHI World Hip Hop Championships in Las Vegas.

The Flava-presented event takes place on Saturday, August 7 at Auckland's Town Hall.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 17 for the R18 event via Ticketmaster.