Aaron Paul, who appeared on Breaking Bad, was born Aaron Paul Sturtevant. Photo / Supplied

Aaron Paul has filed to legally change his last name from Sturtevant from Paul - and change the name of his baby son with wife Lauren Parsekian.

TMZ reports that the Breaking Bad star, 43, adopted the stage name Paul because his own surname was too difficult to pronounce.

He’s filed the petition with his wife Lauren Parsekian, 35, as well as filing to change the legal first names of their son Casper Emerson, 7 months, to Ryden Caspian.

The couple were required to give a name for their baby at the hospital when he was born, before later changing their minds and switching to Ryden Caspian.

Paul and Parsekian, who are also parents to daughter Story, 4, want to “keep the family name consistent”.

They married in 2013 after first meeting at Coachella in 2009. A year later, they reunited at the music festival and shared their first kiss.

They got engaged in 2011 on New Year’s Eve while on holiday in Paris.

In August this year, Paul and his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston returned to their iconic roles for a “long-anticipated crossover” on Better Call Saul’s final season, returning as beloved characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White.

A spokesperson for Star said, “Bryan and Aaron both won numerous awards for their incredible roles, including Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys, making their inclusion in the final season a must-watch event for Breaking Bad fans.”

The show ran on AMC for five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkham (Aaron Paul) in Breaking Bad. Photo / Supplied

Cranston’s character was a terminally ill chemistry teacher who produced and dealt methamphetamine with a former student of his, Jesse, played by Paul.

The show received critical acclaim including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards and starred countless well-known actors, from Anna Gunn to RJ Mitte, and Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman.

Odenkirk, 59, then went on to star in his own spinoff series Better Call Saul, a prequel to Breaking Bad, in 2015.

Better Call Saul also won numerous awards and nominations, including nine Critics’ Choice Awards and four Golden Globes.



