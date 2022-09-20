The actor has teamed up with singer Nick Cave, unveiling nine sculptures at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. Video / Yle

The actor has teamed up with singer Nick Cave, unveiling nine sculptures at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. Video / Yle

Brad Pitt has made an unlikely new move in his career.

The actor, 58, appeared at the Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, over the weekend to make his surprise debut as an artist.

Pitt unveiled a number of sculptures at the museum as part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, which also features a ceramic series by singer Nick Cave.

The Bullet Train actor told Finnish broadcaster Yle: "For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right."

The Hollywood alum explained the nine works he has in the exhibition - including a series of house-shaped silicone sculptures that have each been shot with different ammunition and a moulded plaster panel "depicting a gunfight" - are about "self-reflection" and "taking account" of the wrong decisions he's made in his life.

"It's about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit.

"For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong."

Meanwhile, Australian singer Cave's exhibition was titled The Devil: A Life and the 17 individual pieces depict "the life of Satan in 17 stations, from innocence through experience into confrontation of our mortality".

The glazed ceramic figurines stand between 15cm and nearly 50cm high and were hand-crafted, painted and glazed by the musician in England between 2020 and 2022.

Both stars created their works in dialogue with Houseago, who has showcased a number of paintings alongside new sculptures made from redwood and plaster in the exhibition.

Speaking of his decision to team up with Pitt and Cave, the artist said: "I am not an I. I'm a WE!"