Original yellow Wiggle Greg Page promised fans videos from his training sessions as he practices for the original Wiggles reunion. Video / Greg Page

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field has made a surprise revelation about the iconic children's group's new adult-only shows.

The 58-year-old Australian singer is embarking on a national arena tour with the original Wiggles, with concertgoers required to be 18 years and over.

Speaking on Hit VIC Breakfast with Tim & Jess after their first two concerts in Darwin and Tasmania last week, Field said their shows got "pretty X-rated", with one stunt from an audience member leaving them all stunned.

"Here's the thing, at the nighttime shows for adults, we've got these Wiggles basketball singlets … Jeff falls asleep and we ask the audience whoever has the best idea on how to wake Jeff up, wins a singlet," he began.

"It got pretty bad, it got pretty X-rated. Not from our side but from the audience, that's the sort of thing you don't get at the kid's shows. It was very funny, and Jeff with his brilliant acting … (But) I did see him laughing while he was supposed to be asleep."

Field didn't specify exactly what the X-rated act was.

The OG Wiggles gang – comprising of Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page – announced last year they were reuniting for a national arena tour from February to May.

Childrens' entertainers The Wiggles, in 2012. File photo / Supplied

"All of those children who loved The Wiggles in the 90s are now adults who love the nostalgia and fun from that time in their lives," Fatt told Sunrise in October.

"This night is for the grown-ups and is a chance to bring back some of that genuine, high-spirited liveliness again.

"We can't wait to relive those childhood memories and dance the night away to some of the favourite old-school tunes."

The founding members of The Wiggles discovered they were still a hot commodity in showbiz after hosting a reunion show in January 2020 to raise funds for bushfire relief, with tickets selling out within five minutes.

Their performance was marred after Page, the original Yellow Wiggle, collapsed during the group's sold-out show in Sydney. However, he said he was feeling good and ready to hit the stage again.

"I may have to pull back a bit on the dancing this time around though," Page joked.

The concert marked the first time the iconic band had played together since 2012.

Remaining Wiggles tour dates:

March 12, 2022 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

April 9, 2022 – RAC Arena, Perth

April 23, 2022 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

April 30, 2022 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

May 7, 2022 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre