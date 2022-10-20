Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour including two New Zealand shows. Photo / Supplied, Jack Bridgland





Last week Blink-182 announced they will be reuniting with their biggest global tour to date, with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker set to take the stage together for the first time in nearly 10 years.

But Kiwi fans who have bought tickets to their 2024 shows will now have to wait a little longer to see them perform.

Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand shows went on sale yesterday, with all the Australian stops selling out instantly. Now four new shows are being added to the Australia itinerary, meaning the Auckland and Christchurch shows have had to be rescheduled for one week later.

Auckland’s February 23 Spark Arena show will now take place on March 1, 2024, while the Christchurch Arena show on February 26 has been moved to March 4.

If you’ve already bought your tickets, they are still valid for the rescheduled shows and do not need to be exchanged. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new dates.

Tickets for the new and rescheduled shows go on sale today.

The shows were originally announced on October 12 when the band revealed they will reunite for the first world tour in 10 years. Having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and secured a loyal following, Blink-182 became a defining rock band for children of the 90s who will no doubt be dusting off their distressed denim in anticipation.

The band released a new single Edging, on October 14, marking the first time the trio have been in a studio together in over a decade after singer/guitarist DeLonge left the band twice – first in 2005 and again in 2014.

Meanwhile, drummer Barker recently married reality star Kourtney Kardashian, but it’s unknown if the star will join him on the lengthy tour.

Blink-182 rescheduled 2024 tour dates for NZ

March 1, Spark Arena, Auckland - previously February 23

March 4, Christchurch Arena - previously February 26