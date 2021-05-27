Billy T' Billy Episode Five: Kura Forrester and Brynley Stent

2021 Billy T winner Brynley Stent and 2019 winner Kura Forrester. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Celebrating sketch over standup, the joy of performing on stage and a record-breaking run for female comedians in New Zealand are amongst the topics discussed in the latest episode of NZME's new comedy podcast Billy T' Billy.

The podcast has given the 2021 nominees of the prestigious Billy T Award the chance to seek advice from former winners – as well as discuss all things comedy and what it's really like being a comedian in New Zealand.

For the final episode of 2021, today's episode features 2019 winner Kura Forrester handing over the iconic yellow towel to the 2021 winner, Brynley Stent.

Brynley Stent winning the Billy T Award in 2021. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Stent won for her sketch show, Soft Carnage, in which she explored her dark sense of humour through the guise of a therapy session, and was described in the Herald as "a darkly joyful hour that celebrates the power of laughter even when venturing into the bleakest of topics".

Forrester, who currently stars on Shortland Street as Desdemona, won in 2019 for her show Kura Shoulda Woulda. The show earned five stars from the NZ Herald, and was described as "a dazzling, engaging comedian delivering something simple but deeply, hilariously effective".

The two have been regulars on stage together, having performed together on stage in The Basement's Christmas shows The Opening Night Before Christmas and Work Do, as well as collaborating on the Chris Parker-Tom Sainsbury plays Camping and Mincing.

2019 Billy T winner Kura Forrester presenting the 2021 award. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Now, Stent joins Forrester in the iconic legacy of the Billy T Award. Launched in 1997, the Billy T Award celebrates the best emerging performer at each year's Comedy Festival. Many of the winners have gone on to become household names – including Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, Rose Matafeo and Dai Henwood.

Stent is the fourth woman in a row to win the award, as well as the eighth overall. It's one of the topics the two comedians discuss, as well as the joys of performing together, performing sketch comedy over stand-up, and test their friendship with some rapid fire questions.

The previous four episodes of Billy T' Billy – featuring James Mustapic, Lana Walters, Josh Davies, Angella Dravid, Guy Montgomery, Rhys Mathewson and David Correos – and now live on iHeart Radio.

