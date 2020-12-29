Billy Connolly It's Been A Pleasure: Elton John, Paul McCartney and Russell Brand pay tribute to the comedian in his 'final performance'

Stars have paid an emotional tribute to Sir Billy Connolly as he marked the end of his stand-up career with a TV special. Photo / Supplied

Sir Billy Connolly has made peace with death.

The 78-year-old comedian revealed he has come to terms with the fact that his Parkinson's disease will eventually kill him but said he is remaining positive.

Speaking during the TV special 'Billy Connolly: It's Been A Pleasure' to celebrate his 50-year career in comedy and mark his retirement, Billy said: "It's got me, it will get me and it will end me, but that's OK with me.

Billy and his wife Pamela, 71, have moved to Florida, where she said he is in "great' health" and working on his autobiography.

Pamela said: "What he wants to do is take it easy, he wants to fish on his dock in Florida, and enjoy the sunshine, watch television and drink tea and eat biscuits, that's what he wants to do."

After watching tributes from a number of stars - including Russell Brand, Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Sir Paul McCartney and Sheridan Smith who has named her baby son after Billy - he said: "I'm very touched. But remember I'm happy where I am, and it's because of you and what you made my life. I've got no complaints at all."

Billy previously revealed that he believes quitting comedy is "the right thing to do".

He said: "Since the Parkinson's I'm still the same in many ways, but I don't think as sharply as I need to to be a stand-up, I've done 50 years and that's plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do.

"I achieved everything I wanted, played everywhere I wanted to… I did it all."