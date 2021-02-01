Bill Hammond, one of New Zealand's most influential artists, has died

His work included themes of environments under threat, and the vulnerability of life in a precarious world. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Lyttelton-born artist Bill Hammond, 74, noted for the environmental and socially-aware themes of his work, has died.

He was considered one of New Zealand's most influential contemporary painters.

Olivia McLeavey, whose family gallery in Wellington has represented Hammond for the past 40 years, has confirmed the death to RNZ News.

McLeavey, who was told of the death by Hammond's wife, said he died on Saturday evening.

Arts commentator Hamish Keith was among the first to pay tribute to Hammond, describing him as "a marvellous artist and a very lovely man".

Bill Hammond such a unique vision from the very beginning pic.twitter.com/5Mgm4exZt3 — Hamish Keith (@hamish_keith) February 1, 2021

A marvellous artist and a very lovely man pic.twitter.com/pK0fchHtXr — Hamish Keith (@hamish_keith) February 1, 2021

Born in 1947, Hammond attended the Ilam School of Fine Arts at the University of Canterbury from 1966-1968.

Although it wasn't until 1980 that he began exhibiting his paintings, it didn't take long for the New Zealand art community to take notice, the Independent Guide to Contemporary New Zealand Arts says.

He tackled social and environmental issues, with his work often containing messages about humanity and its status as an endangered species.

Photo / Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū

He had a strong interest in music, seen in much of his early work. A shift in Hammond's practice came in the early 1990s after he returned from a trip to the remote Auckland Islands, where there are no people and birds rule the roost.

His work included themes of environments under threat, and the vulnerability of life in a precarious world.

Hammond had his first solo exhibition at the Peter McLeavey Gallery in Wellington March, 1987. More than 20 other exhibitions at the gallery followed.

One of his best known works, Fall of Icarus, is displayed at the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū.