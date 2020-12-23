Bill Cosby refusing to shower in prison to avoid catching Covid-19

Disgraced entertainer Bill Cosby has admitted to being so concerned about catching Covid-19 in prison that he is refusing to shower.

The Cosby Show star was sentenced to up to 10 years in jail after he was found guilty on three counts of drugging, lack of consent and sexual assault.

The 83-year-old has broken his silence from prison revealing he is being tested for Covid-19 but has gone to extreme lengths to keep his health intact.

"As of now I have declined to take any showers and I have decided to take wash-ups in my cell. This is the best way for me to stay safe and healthy," the actor told Daily Mail.

Earlier this year Cosby's lawyers attempted to see an early release for the 83-year-old due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesman and close friend, said: "Many of the inmates are more concerned for Mr Cosby due to his age, health issues and blindness."

Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years after the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all three counts of drugging, lack of consent and sexual assault. Photo / Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

Governor Tom Wolfe granted "temporary relief" for vulnerable inmates but excluded sex offenders meaning Cosby had to remain in prison.

In a bizarre message to the public, Cosby suggested people take vitamins and syrup to "save lives from this invisible monster".

Cosby is currently spending 20 hours a day in his cell.

Bill Cosby is refusing to take showers in prison. Photo / Getty

The 83-year-old hopes to be released following his latest hearing on December 1.

And while he admits "we're not declaring a win", he expressed his pleasure that "the world got to hear and witness what mainstream media refused to publish, which was the truth and the facts."