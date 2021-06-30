Bill Cosby: Celebrities react to conviction being overturned

The Pennsylvania state Supreme court ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby. Video / BBC

Celebrities have expressed their anger on social media after Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned.

Gabrielle Union, Rose McGowan, Debra Messing and Amber Tamblyn are among stars who expressed outrage at the court's decision.

"I am furious to hear this news," Tamblyn wrote.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star claims she knows women personally affected by Cosby.

I don't want to hear anything about how cancel culture ruined men's lives during the MeToo era reckoning for women and survivors. How we went too far. Today's news that Cosby's conviction is being overturned is proof we haven't gone far enough. Our justice system MUST change. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

To every woman who was sexual assaulted by #BillCosby my heart hurts for you today and I am full fury. It’s horrifying. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 30, 2021

Will and Grace star Debra Messing called the decision "horrifying".

Christine Lahti said she was "enraged, heartbroken and disgusted" at the news.

"I can only imagine what all his survivors must be feeling. This convicted rapist is free today because he is a man of privilege. The Patriarchy rears its ugly head yet again."

Dylan Farrow was equally livid at the decision. The adoptive daughter of Woody Allen accused the director of sexually abusing her when she was a child.

Regarding Cosby, Franco, and all of the perpetrators who won’t face justice pic.twitter.com/338cKuyGjt — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) June 30, 2021

I stand with all of Bill Cosby’s accusers on this dark day. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 30, 2021

"For those who question myself and other survivors about the reasons and timing of coming forward, I hope that today will serve a teachable moment on empathy and why it takes years — if ever — for someone to discuss their abuse," she wrote.

Phylicia Rashad, a former co-star of Cosby, was criticised for her reaction to the decision.

"Many survivors will look at the events f today and decide it's not worth it; that even when justice is served, it can be taken away," she wrote, also pointing out James Franco settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit today for US$2.2 million.

Another celebrity was blasted for voicing her support for Cosby.

Phylicia Rashad, who played the wife of Cosby's character on The Cosby Show seemed to welcome the news.

"Finally!!!!" she posted on Twitter. "A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Later she responded to the backlash she received: "I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth," she added.

"Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing."

Conviction overturned

In a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as "America's Dad", the Pennsylvania Supreme court ruled that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

He is legally blind and the new court ruling bars any retrial in the case.

Cosby flashed the V-for-victory sign to a helicopter overhead as he trudged into his suburban Philadelphia home after serving nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.

- Additional reporting AP