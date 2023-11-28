The iconic singer unveiled her style transformation as she hit the chrome carpet. Photo / AP

Beyoncé has debuted a chic new look on the chrome carpet for the premiere of her concert movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The Single Ladies singer, 42, attended the premiere at Los Angeles’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on Saturday night, making jaws drop in a dazzling metallic Versace gown.

Beyoncé turned heads in the custom, strapless dress, which she matched with opera-style gloves, a pair of silver pumps and platinum blonde hair.

Beyoncé ditched her much-loved golden honey locks and instead opted for long, platinum tresses at the film’s premiere.

Donatella Versace posted a picture of the songstress, with the caption: “@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie.”

The multi-Grammy winner kept the details of the film’s debut on the down low, only telling her invited guests the expected arrival time and instructing them to adhere to the “cozy opulence” dress code, Variety reported.

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,” Beyoncé said in the film’s trailer, which was released in October.

“Start over, start fresh, create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about.”

The film, which comes to cinemas on December 1, documents the musical icon’s latest Renaissance tour, which began touring in Europe in May and concluded in Kansas City in October.

Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey, Halle Bailey, Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry and Gabrielle Union were just a few A-listers who attended the film’s premiere.

Taylor Swift was notably absent. The Karma singer, 33, who also released a concert movie a few weeks ago, was in Brazil for the international leg of her Eras Tour on Saturday.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie premiere on October 11 in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Only one month before, Swift praised Beyoncé when she made a surprise appearance on the red carpet of her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” she wrote, alongside a sweet Instagram post showing the iconic pop duo sitting together in the theatre.

She then gushed over the Destiny’s Child star’s “generosity of spirit … resilience and versatility”, as well as “the way she’s taught [Swift] and every artist to break rules and defy industry norms”.