Comedian Chris Parker joins the Between Two Beers podcast.

Chris Parker is an award-winning comedian, actor and writer who also boasts one of New Zealand's most entertaining Instagram pages.

But there is a lot more to him than viral fame. He has a string of televsion hits to his name, including Jono and Ben, Golden Boy, Funny Girls, 7 Days, and Have You Been Paying Attention? He also played David Halls in the hit stage show Hudson and Halls Live! And is part of a generation of kiwi comics that cut their teeth at Snort Comedy and continue to perform weekly.

In this episode we talk about his new book, Here for a Good Time, his recent wedding, writing for Jono and Ben and auditioning for David Bain, using tears as a weapon, the landscape of pornography in New Zealand, the process of creating viral clips and much, much more.

Parker is a world-class storyteller with an infectious personality. He's really fun company and there were so many laughs in this one.

New ep tomorrow with the hilarious Chris Parker @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/2OUItRh6qm — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) October 29, 2022

Show notes | Episode 102 | Chris Parker

2:00: The end of book launch week

6:27: Writing the book

8:18: Getting married and deconstructing the wedding process

13:11: Viral content

16:42: The importance of Snort comedy

23:18: Hudson and Halls and campness

33:26: Becoming head writer at Jono and Ben

38:34: The goldfish story and David Bain

45:10: Musings on birds and other topics from Hayley Sproull

49:01: Making good content

57:00: Winning Celebrity Treasure Island

1:09:32: Going back to high school

1:16:01: Using tears as a weapon

1:21:18: Eat, pray, love, shit

1:26:34: The landscape of pornography in New Zealand

1:30:07: Last words from Steven, Seamus and Chris

Between Two Beers is part of the Alternative Commentary Collective - NZ's Home for Sports Entertainment. Check out more podcasts, events, details on live commentaries and sports watch alongs here.