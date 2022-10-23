The Between Two Beers podcast enjoyed a double-toast this week to celebrate its third birthday and 100th episode.
The long-form interview show is one of the most popular podcasts in New Zealand with over 600,000 downloads in the last 12 months.
Hosts Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten sit down with New Zealand's most interesting sportspeople, entertainers, broadcasters and musicians - and attempt to reveal a side of the guests the public hasn't seen.
Guests this year have included: Mikey Havoc, Petra Bagust, Kendra Cocksedge, Daniel Kereopa, Brad Smeele, Dan Hooker, Ross Taylor, Eliza McCartney, Jason Hoyte, Brodie Kane, Ric Salizzo, Hayley Sproull, Grant Fox, Jono and Ben, Blair Tuke, Dame Susan Devoy, Dom Harvey, Mark Richardson, Chris Cairns, Lance Cairns, Jack Tame, Ryan Fox, Dion Nash, PJ Harding, Kieran Read, Shane Cameron, Monty Betham, Scott Styris and Marina Erakovic.
Here are some of the best moments from the show across the last year..
That time Ric Salizzo told us what it was like to work with Marc Ellis...
That time an All Black tried to start a fight with Mikey Havoc...
That time Shane Cameron fought Mike Tyson..
That time Kendra Cocksedge told us her nickname..
That time Brad Smeele recounted his incredible journey to happiness..
That time Dan Hooker fought at heavyweight...
That time Dame Susan Devoy was 'billeted with some hillbillies'...
That time Mark Richardson took his first, and only, test wicket...
...and he explained his 'feud' with Stephen Fleming..
...and his humiliating cramp
That time Leigh Hart first appeared on SportsCafe
That time Eliza McCartney told a joke..
That time Chris Cairns felt like talking about his court case..
That time the All Blacks rated the worst looking guys at the 1999 World Cup
That time Steve asked Ryan Fox about his long drive..
That time Grant Fox reflected on his friendship with the late Martin Crowe...
That time Kieran Read and Richie Mo'unga wrestled at a wedding
That time Lance Cairns hit six sixes at the MCG
That time Seamus tried to slide into PJ Harding's DMs..
That time Chloe McCardel broke the world record for the biggest ocean water swim..
That time Daniel Kereopa built himself back up after losing it all..
Cheers to the next 100...
