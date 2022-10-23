Grant Fox, Hayley Sproull, Ross Taylor and Eliza McCartney have all been guests on the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / Getty Images.

Grant Fox, Hayley Sproull, Ross Taylor and Eliza McCartney have all been guests on the Between Two Beers podcast. Photo / Getty Images.

The Between Two Beers podcast enjoyed a double-toast this week to celebrate its third birthday and 100th episode.

The long-form interview show is one of the most popular podcasts in New Zealand with over 600,000 downloads in the last 12 months.

Hosts Steven Holloway and Seamus Marten sit down with New Zealand's most interesting sportspeople, entertainers, broadcasters and musicians - and attempt to reveal a side of the guests the public hasn't seen.

Guests this year have included: Mikey Havoc, Petra Bagust, Kendra Cocksedge, Daniel Kereopa, Brad Smeele, Dan Hooker, Ross Taylor, Eliza McCartney, Jason Hoyte, Brodie Kane, Ric Salizzo, Hayley Sproull, Grant Fox, Jono and Ben, Blair Tuke, Dame Susan Devoy, Dom Harvey, Mark Richardson, Chris Cairns, Lance Cairns, Jack Tame, Ryan Fox, Dion Nash, PJ Harding, Kieran Read, Shane Cameron, Monty Betham, Scott Styris and Marina Erakovic.

Here are some of the best moments from the show across the last year..

That time Ric Salizzo told us what it was like to work with Marc Ellis...

"I was trying to save my career by making a sports show, and Marc was doing everything he could to make it a mess." @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/YdvjDRoKeP — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) July 13, 2022

That time an All Black tried to start a fight with Mikey Havoc...

That one time an All Black tried to start a bar fight with Mikey Havoc because of…. Gore! @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/AQ8QzCn6j9 — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) October 8, 2022

That time Shane Cameron fought Mike Tyson..

Shane Cameron's yarns about fighting Mike Tyson are not to be missed 🔥🤣. New pod live now! ...@TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/HCPGYzno9z — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) February 8, 2022

That time Kendra Cocksedge told us her nickname..

New ep tomorrow with Black Ferns legend Kendra Cocksedge! @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/Wlqd9zaqeA — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) September 18, 2022

That time Brad Smeele recounted his incredible journey to happiness..

This week Brad Smeele shared his incredible journey of finding happiness after tragedy. @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/T4NRZxPidS — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) September 6, 2022

That time Dan Hooker fought at heavyweight...

That time Dame Susan Devoy was 'billeted with some hillbillies'...

Dame Susan Devoy on 'that one time' when she was billeted out with some 'hillbillies'. @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/hzjmCLeGWU — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) May 30, 2022

That time Mark Richardson took his first, and only, test wicket...

"Settle down Rig, we're getting pumped here."



Mark Richardson on his one and only test wicket 😂 @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/L8Zgh75NcC — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) May 11, 2022

...and he explained his 'feud' with Stephen Fleming..

Mark Richardson explains to the @BeersBetween the truth behind the time @SPFleming7 lost the plot at him that went viral worldwide... LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/oLGUVmGqVT pic.twitter.com/uGdZyg7ItM — The ACC (@TheACCnz) May 18, 2022

...and his humiliating cramp

Mark Richardson joined the #BetweenTwoBeersPodcast @BeersBetween and one of the questions they had was how bad was that cramp in India and how does he feel about his scream becoming a meme? LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/HbFr3HN2WY pic.twitter.com/OSjfQc4wBE — The ACC (@TheACCnz) May 10, 2022

That time Leigh Hart first appeared on SportsCafe

That time Eliza McCartney told a joke..

That time Chris Cairns felt like talking about his court case..

That time the All Blacks rated the worst looking guys at the 1999 World Cup

When the All Blacks rated the best and worst looking guys at the '99 World Cup, there was always going to be one loser....@TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/dTUQ6qonAN — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) April 18, 2022

That time Steve asked Ryan Fox about his long drive..

That time Grant Fox reflected on his friendship with the late Martin Crowe...

"To Foxy, we both won".

Grant Fox on the schoolboy bet he made with Sir Martin Crowe.@TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/vJA2dhlTE3 — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) June 30, 2022

That time Kieran Read and Richie Mo'unga wrestled at a wedding

That time Lance Cairns hit six sixes at the MCG

"I didn't understand what I'd done.... and I couldn't hear the crowd."



Lance Cairns on his incredible six sixes vs Aussie.. @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/BXbj9TfTke — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) March 17, 2022

That time Seamus tried to slide into PJ Harding's DMs..

New ep live tomorrow with PJ Harding ... and she lights up Seamus and his rough run attempting to slide into her Instagram DMs from years ago.. 😂@TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/GdEkbheDbX — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) March 20, 2022

That time Chloe McCardel broke the world record for the biggest ocean water swim..

New ep live tomorrow with PJ Harding ... and she lights up Seamus and his rough run attempting to slide into her Instagram DMs from years ago.. 😂@TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/GdEkbheDbX — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) March 20, 2022

That time Daniel Kereopa built himself back up after losing it all..

Daniel Kereopa built himself back up after losing it all.. (sound on) @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/9DsFp5BDC4 — BetweenTwoBeersPodcast (@BeersBetween) September 12, 2022

Cheers to the next 100...

Between Two Beers is part of the Alternative Commentary Collective - NZ's Home for Sports Entertainment. Check out more podcasts, events, details on live commentaries and sports watch alongs here.