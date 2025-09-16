Barrett went on to share the very thoughtful reason the impending arrival has so far been kept under wraps.

“Haven’t felt the need to announce it. I know lots of people struggling with infertility or pregnancy complications, so if that’s you I’m sending lots of love xx.”

In a further slide Barrett revealed the sex of the baby will be left a surprise. The couple have two daughters - Billie, born in 2020, and Coco, born in 2023.

Hannah Barrett with newborn daughter Coco in 2023. Photo / Instagram

In 2022, Barrett told Woman’s Day she struggled with her body image post-partum.

“With social media, it’s easy to look at someone’s photos and think, ‘They look amazing after having a baby.’ But often it’s angles, lighting and sucking it in! No one should compare themselves to what they see on social media.”

In 2020, the new mother posted to social media, sharing her intention to donate an excess of breast milk to a charitable trust that worked to make pasteurised donor milk available to all babies - including the most vulnerable - when their mother’s milk is not available.

The Barrett’s announcement comes days after the All Blacks suffered a record-breaking 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington - conceding 36 unanswered points in the second half after leading 10-7 at halftime.

It was a milestone game for the first five-eighth who, along with his brothers Scott and Jordie, brought up 300 combined All Blacks tests between the three of them.

Earlier this month Barrett shared a carousel of images of her husband and his children on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day, captioning the tribute “best dad in the world”.

The couple got married on Rakino Island in January 2019. The pair had been together four years when the rugby player proposed while the pair was holidaying in Fiji.