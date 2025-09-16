Hannah and Beauden Barrett married in 2019 and have two daughters. Photo / Instagram, @hannahlaity
All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah are expecting their third child.
Conducting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories while at the hairdressers’ this afternoon, influencer Barrett was asked if there were any more kids in their future or whether the couple were “content with 2?”
Barrett took this asan opportunity to announce her hapū status, replying “Baby no3 is on the way”.
The former accountant accompanied the post with a mirror selfie displaying her growing bump peeking out from a pair of striped pyjamas.
“With social media, it’s easy to look at someone’s photos and think, ‘They look amazing after having a baby.’ But often it’s angles, lighting and sucking it in! No one should compare themselves to what they see on social media.”