Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah announce they are expecting third child

Tyson Beckett
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Hannah and Beauden Barrett married in 2019 and have two daughters. Photo / Instagram, @hannahlaity

All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah are expecting their third child.

Conducting a Q&A on her Instagram Stories while at the hairdressers’ this afternoon, influencer Barrett was asked if there were any more kids in their future or whether the couple were “content with 2?”

Barrett took this as

