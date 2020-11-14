Hannah Barrett to donate breast milk to needy mums and babies

Hannah Barrett gave birth to daughter Billie Rose Barrett in September. Photo / Supplied

The Barretts are planning on making a welcome donation of breast milk to mums in need.

Hannah Barrett, the wife of All Black Beauden​ Barrett, posted a video to instagram showing her freezer filled with frozen bags of expressed milk.

"I've got a bit of an oversupply," she said.

"I'm going to donate to ... Mothers Milk NZ, for mums who would love some breast milk, so it will go to a good home."

Mothers Milk NZ was delighted with the video.

"Words cannot describe how grateful we are to you Hannah for highlighting the need for more donor milk for our recipient babies," it said in an instagram post replying to Barrett.

The charitable trust works to make pasteurised donor milk available to all babies - including the most vulnerable - when their mother's milk is not available.

"So we can give our full-term, sick and premature babies the best start in life when they need it the most."

The trust said it was in desperate need of more donors with about 60 babies needing milk.