Donate to find a cure for Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Cure has launched a campaign to drive donations across breast cancer awareness month.

"Breast cancer takes two of our nation's women every day or on average 660 women every year," says Phillipa Green, Chief Executive, Breast Cancer Cure. "Our ambition is to ensure the next generation can look forward to a future free of the fear of breast cancer, and we must continually shine a spotlight on the need for more donations to fund critical research."

Breast Cancer Cure is the only not-for-profit organisation established solely to find a cure for breast cancer. Their donation funnel froze overnight as a direct result of COVID-19 and there are currently 12 research projects awaiting funding in New Zealand.

About the campaign:

Based on the 13th century proverb For the Want of a Nail, with numerous variations spanning several centuries, the proverb reminds people that seemingly unimportant acts can have grave and unforeseen consequences.

660 bespoke executions have been developed, all with different pantones of skin colour, reflecting the number of women lost to breast cancer every year. Each one personal. Each a subtle nod to the stark reality.

"It seems people simply aren't grasping that donations are the difference between women living and dying," says Ngaio McCreadie, General Manager, Hello. "This idea delivers that message by twisting a well-known proverb in a poignant and provoking way. We're incredibly proud of the work and truly humbled by the generosity shown by our media partners."

To make a donation please visit forthewant.co.nz