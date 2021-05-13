BBC cuts NZ drag queen Anita Wigl'it's joke about Prince Andrew joke in RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

Auckland's drag queens Anita Wigl'it, Kita Mean and Elektra Shock featured on RuPaul's Drag Race.

A joke about Prince Andrew made by New Zealand drag queen Anita Wigl'it has been deemed not suitable for British television.

Remarks about the royal family were cut from the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, the BBC confirmed to the Guardian.

During last week's episode of the reality show, drag queens from Australia and New Zealand took part in a celebrity impersonation challenge.

Wigl'it played the Queen and made a number of comments about the royals over the course of the episode.

But it has been revealed not all of the jokes made it to broadcast, including one reference to Andrew.

According to the Guardian, during the challenge Wigl'it had said: "I wish a dingo would have taken my baby, then I wouldn't have anything to do with Prince Andrew any more."

However, another joke about Andrew did make to through the final edit: Wigl'it said: "When somebody turns 100 I write them a letter – and when somebody turns 16 Prince Andrew writes them a text."

As the Queen, Wigl'it also claimed she'd told Meghan Markle the secret to a long life was to "not to piss me off, and wear a seatbelt".

I was howling during this part 😭😭😭 It felt so illegal to laugh #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/z5dy5rylNQ — Rabiya Martilyo (@ArturoIntac) May 9, 2021

A BBC spokesperson told the Guardian: "The BBC occasionally makes edits to acquired programmes in accordance with UK audience expectations."