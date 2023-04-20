Barry Humphries is now 'unresponsive' in hospital. Photo / Supplied

The family of iconic Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has rushed to his bedside amid concerns his health has deteriorated.

According to ABC radio, the 89-year-old has gone into an “unresponsive state” days after he was readmitted to St Vincent’s Hospital due to complications following hip replacement surgery in February.

“ABC radio in Sydney have now reported Barry has gone into an unresponsive state,” entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on Sunrise this morning.

“It does tally up with information I was given yesterday that Barry’s pain was beginning to increase so in turn they begun to give him more morphine, which certainly keeps you comfortable, is a nice way of putting it.”

Barry Humphries as Dame Edna. Photo / Supplied

“As we have been reporting all week, Barry has been in an increasingly perilous state of health, all these complications from the fall, the hip replacement, pneumonia … As I told you, his children were told in the beginning it would be advisable if they wanted to come see him to do so … and they are all there right now along with his wife Lizzie.”

Indeed, as Humphries’ health took a turn, his sons Oscar and Rupert travelled from London to be by his side along with his daughter Emily, who he was estranged from for two decades.

According to Ford, father and daughter only reconciled at his hospital bedside after more than 20 years of friction.

“It is a really serious situation. I don’t expect there’s going to be a good outcome,”

Ford told radio hosts Steve “Millsy” Mills and Karl Langdon on Perth radio programme 6PR Breakfast yesterday. “Barry’s two sons arrived from London [on Tuesday] and they were told basically this would be a good time to get on a plane and get to Sydney as quickly as possible.

“And he also did reconcile with his daughter who he has not spoken to for over 20 years,” Ford added. “They had a bedside meeting and that’s a good thing that that’s happened. Largely, now it’s just a waiting game.”

Humphries had been living in London for around 40 years with his wife, Lizzie. It was during a holiday in Sydney this summer that he suffered the fall and was hospitalised.



